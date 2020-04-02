Man threatens to infect deputies with coronavirus, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 9:19 a.m., Heather Cemper, 29, was arrested after deputies were dispatched to a residence at Robinson and Saliman for a report of a man looking through the windows of a garage. When they arrived, deputies were unable to find the man but when they looked inside a Jeep at the scene, saw a baggie containing a crystalline substance and a hypodermic needle loaded with a brown fluid. She was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 11:14 p.m., Jeremy Placencia was arrested on multiple charges after his fiancé called dispatch saying he was intoxicated, destroying things in the residence and threatening to kill himself. The arrest report says he fought with deputies and tried to spit on them saying he would give them the coronoavirus. He was charged with felony threats, assault, resisting arrest and domestic battery on his fiancé. Bail was set at $23,500.