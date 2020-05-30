Man throwing road cones has new problems, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 11:45 a.m., a 22-year-old turned himself in at the sheriff’s office on warrants charging battery and violation of bail conditions. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 2:29 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was booked on several outstanding warrants after deputies found her at a residence on Brown Street. She was arrested on warrants charging reckless driving, hit and run, failure to notify officers of an accident and unattended property warrant. Bail was set at $250.

WEDNESDAY

• At 1:11 p.m., Warran Brakebill, 39, was arrested on two counts of violating an extended protection order by attempting repeatedly to contact his former girlfriend by texts and phone calls. His bail was set at $20,000.

• At 5:19 p.m., a 44-year-old woman was arrested outside her Hot Springs Road apartment on a warrant charging misdemeanor embezzlement. She was booked and released.

THURSDAY

• At 6:28 p.m., Daniel Klay, 39, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant at an apartment on Lone Mountain Drive. He was held without bail.

FRIDAY

• At 4:12 a.m., Bryant Jayne, 37, was arrested on two outstanding warrants charging felony probation violations after deputies were dispatched to the Veranda View Motel for a report of a man throwing orange road cones around Carson Street. The violations involve charges of battery on a protected person and illegal use of a credit/debit card. He was ordered held without bail.