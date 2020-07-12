Man with 3 warrants now has new drug charges, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 8:20 a.m., a 39-year-old transient was charged with petit larceny for an alleged attempted shoplifting at the Extra Mile on Carson Street. The manager said he took vodka and beer before leaving. Bail was set at $250.

•At 11:29 p.m., Jared Sanders, 22, was arrested after deputies responded to Carson River Road for a report of people firing fireworks. He was charged as a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, a loaded 9mm pistol. Bail was set at $15,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 2:08 a.m., a 24-year-old man was jailed on charges he violated a temporary restraining order barring him from contacting his ex-wife at her residence on North Edmonds. The arrest report says that when she opened the door, he barged into the apartment. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 2:39 a.m., Robert Underwood, 29, was arrested at the Jackpot Crossing Casino after deputies responded to a report of a subject acting strange and asking people for money. He was identified as having a felony warrant out of Reno and two misdemeanor warrants from Douglas County. A search revealed a small amount of black tar heroin, several items of paraphernalia, a scale and $280 in cash. Underwood was charged with possession with intent to sell, possession of heroin, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and paraphernalia and the two Douglas County warrants. Bail was set at $16,328.

• At 4:21 p.m., Cory Rhodes, 31, was arrested on Carson Street at Hot Springs Road after a deputy recognized him as some one having an outstanding felony warrant. He was charged with failure to appear in drug court. He was held without bail.