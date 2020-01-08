Man with alleged ties to El Salvador terrorist organization arrested in Carson City

Rene Antonio “Scrapy” Hernandez-Mejia, a Salvadorian national, with alleged ties to a terrorist organization was arrested on Wednesday in Carson City.

According to a release, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operation (ICE-ERO) assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Hernandez-Mejia, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshalls Service.

According to Interpol, they issued a Red Notice indicating Hernandez-Mejia was wanted out of El Salvador for being part of a Terrorist Organization.

Hernandez-Mejia was part of the 18 Revolutionary Pandilla, which is a faction of an El Salvadorian gang called Shadow Park Locos, also known as “SPL,” according to Interpol.

It is alleged that this gang was involved with crimes such as Homicide, Extortion, and Terrorization.

ICE-ERO was able to arrest Hernandez-Mejia because of his illegal status in the United States. Hernandez-Mejia will remain in ICE-ERO custody where he will be deported to El Salvador to face his local charges.

“The U.S. Marshals Service along with ICE, an agency partner on the USMS Fugitive Task Force, are committed to keeping our community safe from any member of a Terroristic Organization, whether foreign or domestic,” said District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield in a press release.

Nevada USMS Fugitive Task Force brings together the resources and expertise of state, local, and federal agencies in a coordinated effort to arrest dangerous and violent fugitives. The USMS Fugitive Task Force is comprised of Deputy U.S. Marshals, ICE-ERO, Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Division of Investigations, Nevada Division of Parole and Probation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Nevada Department of Corrections, Office of the Inspector General (NDOC IG), Nevada DMV Compliance and Enforcement Division, Nevada Gaming and Control Board, Storey County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. No other information is available. For more information see http://www.usmarshals.gov.