Marigold Mining files to expand and modify Humboldt County operation

Marigold Mining has filed to modify its permit for an expanded mining operation at its operation in Humboldt County.

The notice issued by Nevada’s Division of Environmental Protection states the changes include future construction of rapid infiltration basins and dewatering associated with mining below the water table. The changes would also expand the plan boundary and creation of expanded Mackay and Mackay North pits near Valmy.

NDEP officials invited people wishing to comment on the proposal to submit written comments, objections or requests to the division on or before 5 p.m., May 15.

The agency can accept those comments by hand delivery, fax, email or U.S. Postal Service delivery. The comments submitted will help officials determine whether there should be a public hearing on the subject.