See a Doctor Online to Receive Your Nevada MMJ I.D. Card | NuggMD

Medical Marijuana in Nevada

Despite being legalized almost two decades ago, medical marijuana has only recently flourished in the Silver State. The Nevada Medical Marijuana Cardholders/Caregivers Program was very slow to get off the ground, taking 15 years for the first commercial cannabis dispensary, Silver State Relief, to open in Sparks. Now 2018, there are MMJ dispensaries all across Nevada including Carson City, Henderson, Elko County, Fallon, Las Vegas, Laughlin, Mesquite, Pahrump, Primm, Reno and Yerington. The cat's out of the bag.

Recreational (Adult-Use) Marijuana Legalization with Ballot 2

Riding the wave of pro-marijuana enthusiasm, recreational cannabis was legalized by Ballot Question 2 in 2016. Amazing it took just 12 months for recreational dispensaries to open considering it took 15 years for one medical marijuana dispensary to operate after legalization. Just remember, recreational cannabis comes with restrictions and steep taxes!

Even more amazing, the state is strengthening existing MMJ laws and making it much simpler to become a patient as the entire medical marijuana application process can be completed and submitted online! Traveling and waiting to see a doctor then doing the same at the DMV to submit paperwork are things of the past.

Another positive change Ballot 2 brought was the introduction of two year registry I.D. cards, meaning you no longer have to apply annually! If that's too long of a commitment you can still purchase a one year. It's $50 for a single year card application or $100 for the two year.

If you want to avoid huge fines, remember that public cannabis use remains illegal. Hotels are public places and most, especially on The Strip, have strict no smoking and vaping policies.

Nugg MD Visiting the doctor and DMV too much hassle? Now you can see a certified cannabis doc online to receive your Nevada MMJ I.D. card in a few simple steps. https://www.nuggmd.com/

Benefits of Having a Nevada Registry I.D. Card

If you qualify, a Nevada Registry I.D. Card is the best way to legally obtain and use marijuana. There are a several ways being a medical marijuana patient simplifies your cannabis experience.

The most obvious benefit? Exemption from marijuana excise tax, though patients must still pay some marijuana taxes like city and/or state.

MMJ patients can possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana every two weeks (14 days) while recreational users face a strict limit of just an ounce or 3.5g (1/8th) of concentrate.

Recreational users can't grow marijuana within 25 miles of the nearest storefront dispensary and are limited to six plants per person. On the other hand, patients who meet certain exceptions to this rule may cultivate up to 12 plants each, regardless of distance.

Applying for a Nevada MMJ I.D. Card

You must provide copies of pertinent medical records, be evaluated by a medical doctor or osteopath, and submit corresponding paperwork to the state. But now you can do all this from almost anywhere, even home, with a webcam and an internet connection. The Nevada MMJ I.D. card application process has never been easier.

NuggMD has a proven track record as the easiest, cheapest (a mere $39) and most convenient telemedicine provider in the country. As the leading provider of California MMJ recommendations they've garnered the knowledge and experience needed to make access to medical cannabis as simplified as possible. NuggMD connects you to a registered medical doctor through online via video-conference who will assess your condition and determine if MMJ can help improve it.

The conditions below qualify for Nevada medical cannabis treatment. You must submit a valid Nevada I.D. or driver's license and proof of one of the following with your application.

Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Cancer

Glaucoma

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Cachexia (general physical wasting and malnutrition from chronic disease)

Persistent muscle spasms (including multiple sclerosis)

Seizures (including epilepsy)

Severe nausea

Severe pain

Don't Let Your Application Be Rejected

The most common reason for a rejected Nevada MMJ I.D. Card? Missing information! While you're able to instantly re-apply if declined, you must repay the application fee since there are no fee-waivers and no exceptions. That's why it's crucial to take advantage of NuggMD's Cannabis Concierge team who will review your application and make sure you have all required info and documentation before it's submitted.

Other common reasons for rejected applications are criminal convictions for drugs (doesn't typically include minor marijuana possession chargers), possessing a commercial driver's license and providing inaccurate or false information. These can make you permanently ineligible for a Nevada MMJ card.

Now that you know how easy it is to apply and understand the overwhelming benefits, visit NuggMD and get your Nevada Registry I.D. Card now!