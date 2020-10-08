Mason Valley Residence reports high positive COVID-19 rate

Lyon County officials have been notified that an assisted living facility, Mason Valley Residence, in Yerington had a high number of positive tests for COVID-19. It is reported that 34 out of 53 tests results were positive.

Lyon County has been informed that Mason Valley Residence is currently notifying family and guardians of the residents as well as employees. The facility had South Lyon Medical Center conduct the testing on October 2, 2020.

Lyon County is working with South Lyon Medical Center, Carson City Health and Human Services and the Quad County Health Care Coalition to assist the facility to reduce the impacts and further spread of COVID-19 at the facility and in the community.

Lyon County urges the public who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

COVID-19 testing can be completed by attending one of the Quad County testing events (see schedule below) or at your local Community Health Nurse Office.

Oct. 8: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fernley High School 1300 US Highway 95a S, Fernley

Oct. 10: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Carson City High School 1111 N. Saliman Rd, Carson City

Oct. 14: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eagle Valley Middle School 4151 E 5th St, Carson City

Oct. 15: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Douglas High School 1670 NV-88, Minden

Oct. 16 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dayton High School 335 Dayton Valley Rd, Dayton

Oct. 19: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. George Whittell High School 240 Warrior Way, Zephyr Cove

Oct. 21: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carson Middle School 1140 W King St, Carson City

Oct. 22: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Silver Springs Senior Center 2945 Ft Churchill St, Silver Springs

Oct. 23: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center 800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood

Oct. 26: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Yerington Food Pantry 124 West Bridge St, Yerington

Oct. 28: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Carson Valley Middle School 1477 U.S. Hwy 395, Gardnerville

10/29/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mills Park Seely Loop Enter off Saliman Rd, Carson City