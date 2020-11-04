Maurice White set to be next Carson City supervisor

Maurice White is Carson City’s next supervisor representing Ward 2.

The unofficial results show White winning 14,715 votes or 58 percent of ballots cast versus his opponent, Stacie Wilke-McCulloch, who received 10,717 votes or 42 percent.

Ballots remain to be counted, including ones postmarked by election day and received this week, but with the votes of more than 72 percent of registered Carson City voters already counted, White’s lead is likely insurmountable.

“Thank you Carson City for your support and your overall interest in the elections,” White said in a release Wednesday. “I especially want to thank Marti (Cockell) for her dedication to this campaign. Everybody should have someone in their life like Marti. All of the contributors and volunteers are what made this campaign successful. Thank you. Thank you Stacie Wilke-McCulloch for being the stand up and kind person you are. Kudos must be given to our Clerk’s Office for the steadfast efforts from the staff and volunteers. I am excited to get to work for the people of Carson City right after a short fishing trip.

“Thank you all, I am humbled by the confidence you have shown in me.”

Wilke-McCulloch, who serves on the Carson City School Board, said she was thankful for all the support she received.

“I met a lot of people and learned even more about this great city and the people who keep it going forward,” she said Wednesday. “Although I am disappointed in the loss, I will continue to serve this great city in any way I can to make it a place where my children will be proud to call it home like me.”

White has served on the Carson City Airport Authority, as a member of Board of directors Nevada State Prison Preservation Society since 2015, and is a 2013 graduate of the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute. He is a retired mechanic who worked primarily for the Douglas County School District.

White said during the campaign his priorities were public health and safety, including bolstering the sheriff office’s MOST and FASTT programs, as well as the city’s asset management program.

“Going forward we will need to reduce costs by working with our neighbors to consolidate and share services. Finding ways to cancel or modify contracts that don’t work for Carson City is essential,” he told the Nevada Appeal earlier this year. “It is also time for our state and federal partners to pay their fair share of the services they receive in Carson City.”

The supervisor for Ward 3 will be decided Thursday when the current Board of Supervisors interviews five candidates and appoint one to the seat. The appointed supervisor will serve out the two years remaining on the term of current Ward 3 Supervisor Lori Bagwell, who will become Carson City’s mayor on Jan. 4.