McCormick wins Spring Creek tournament title

Senior Tommy McCormick led the Greenwave wrestling team in the annual Spring Creek Kiwanis tournament over the weekend.

McCormick (182 pounds) pinned all of his opponents with no match going past the second period as he garnered outstanding wrestler honors.

Fallon is nearing the end of the season and has the regional tournament at Sparks High School on Feb. 7-8 followed by the state tournament in Mesquite.

McCormick pinned Moapa Valley’s Grant Henrie in 32 seconds to open the tournament before taking down Douglas’ Mariano Herrera in 24 seconds to reach the semifinals. The three-sport start pinned Twin Falls’ (Idaho) Alexzander Baker in 47 seconds and ended the day with a pin over Lowry’s Anthony Peterson. His final pin came at the 3:15 mark of the bout.

Jeremiah Prinz (106), Isiah Diaz (126), Wyatt Hatch (138) and Joshua White (160) each went 3-2.

Prinz recorded pins against Yerington’s Candice Triplett and Buhl’s Marshall Mortensen, and a 13-10 decision over Douglas’ Jacob Lewis. Prinz fell to Fernley’s Brody Garrett in the consolation’s fourth round.

Diaz posted two wins by fall over Yerington’s Brock Bader and Douglas’ Adeline Chapton and a 13-2 major decision over Damonte Ranch’s Kyle Ford. Christian Sotelo (Caldwell, Idaho) defeated Diaz, 11-2, in the consolation’s fourth round.

Hatch pinned Vincente Valverde (Caldwell, Idaho) and Lowry’s Salvador Contreras, and decisioning Eureka’s James Filippini, 2-0. Hatch lost to Battle Mountain’s Jordan Gonzalez by fall in the consolation’s fourth round.

White pinned Virgin Valley’s Wade Hughes before falling to Yerington’s Justin Barnes to fall into the consolation bracket. White pinned White Pine’s Christopher Rosales and Caldwell’s Ezra Hernandez before falling to White Pine’s Luke Finicum in the consolation’s fifth round.

Cody Shelton (145) finished 2-2 with an opening fall over Fernley’s Ashton Brownell before falling in his next bout. Shelton decisioned Hayden Kinney (Caldwell, Idaho), 8-7) but fell to Buhl’s Hector Miramontes in the consolation’s third round.

Xavier Capton (145) finished 1-2 with his lone win being a fall over Damonte Ranch’s Michael Kiker in the consolation’s second round.

Lucas Prinz (113) lost both of his bouts, first a fall to Virgin Valley’s Cutler Crandall before falling to Lowry’s Angel Huerta in the consolation’s second round. Everdmar Garcia (132) lost his two matches to Lowry’s Taylor Corak and Virgin Valley’s Jason Abbott, both by fall. Steven Moon (138) finished winless in two tries, losing by a 10-0 major decision to Yerington’s Dante Reviglio and an 8-4 decision to Filippini. Rodrigo Flores (152) fell in both of his bouts against Reno’s Miles Ipsen and Fernley’s Kennith Nystrom.