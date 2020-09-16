Me and Ow queens of the laptop

I recently received a cute photo from my friend Renee who is presently working at home. The photo was of her cats Me and Ow lounging on her laptop. Renee was a bit exasperated because moving the cats has become a regular chore. They have taken up residence on her lap and laptop. The caption of the photo was “Why me?”

There actually is a biological reason her cats are drawn to her lap and laptop. They like warmth. Cats have a built-in thermo neutral zone, which is between 86-100 degrees Fahrenheit. Within this temperature range, they don’t have to generate heat to stay warm or expend energy to cool off.

They also crave warmth, because they’re descended from desert animals. Cats have been hardwired to thrive when and where they are toasty. Even with their fur coats, cats still seek out warm environments like sunny window ledges, heat vents, and laptops.

Because cats like temperatures much warmer than humans do, they spend their days moving from heat source to heat source. Me and Ow have found Nirvana between a warm lap and a warm laptop. They also appreciate attention and getting attention is a major part of their behavior. This means that each and every time Me or Ow are moved from the laptop, they are getting attention from Renee, which is a form of reward.

If you have “cats on the laptop problems,” you can set up a heated comfy spot for them to hangout. Use treats to get your cats moving to the comfy spot and give them a treat every time they go there. This will reinforce that area, and they will gravitate to it.

I suspect Me and Ow will remain queens of the lap and laptop, because they are the queens of Renee’s heart.

IN NEED OF

People to foster kittens! We have adorable kittens looking for kind homes and love. Call 775-423-7500.

We are searching for someone with a big truck 52” (that can be loaded from a dock) who is willing to pick up food from Chewy’s. Please give us a call at 775-423-7500.

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 to have us pick up items.

Folks to sign up for Chewy food delivery. During the pandemic, why not have your dog’s food delivered and help CAPS at the same time? Details are below.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

SHOUT OUT TO

All of the folks who have brought us aluminum cans. You have a can do attitude!

Adam Trumble and the Lahontan Valley News for giving us a voice in the community. All tails are wagging for you!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

September Pet Holiday: Cat’s Meow Day. Cats only meow at humans.

We are desperate for donations. We’ve been unable to have fundraising events, which our shelter depends on. Our furry guests appreciate your help!

You can open an account with Chewy and reference; CAPS in the order. CAPS will receive $20 directly into the operating account with your first $50 order. Chewy offers quality food and free two-day delivery on orders over $50. Check our Facebook page, Churchill Animal Protection Society, for more details.

CONTACT CAPS

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer.