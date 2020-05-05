Meal distribution for hospitality workers coming to Carson City

Hospitality Industry Partnerships is expanding its meal distribution to restaurant and hospitality workers to Carson City.

Starting May 7, HIP will make available 100 meals, each serving two to three people, on a first come, first served basis. HIP will distribute them Thursdays and Saturdays from 4-6 p.m. at The Union via Curry Street.

The meals are intended for restaurant, bar, casino, hotel, hair and nail salon, barber shop, fitness, special event & sports event personnel who are now out of work or had their hours reduced.

HIP is a group of local food industry volunteers preparing meals at the lowest cost. In the first two weeks of its program, the team served over 630 meals, feeding approximately 1,900 people.

HIP also serves meals in Reno at Liberty Food & Wine Exchange via Fulton Alley.

To donate time or product, email the HIP team at info@NevadaHIP.com. To donate money, go to NevadaHIP.com or send checks, payable to Hospitality Industry Partnerships, to P.O. Box 17332, Reno, Nev., 89511.