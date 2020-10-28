Meet LVN’s new Business Development manager

Joelle MacKay is the Lahontan Valley News’ Business Development manager who can help you with your advertising needs.

She is from Fallon and her parents are Kimmy and Denny Rechel.

“I grew up on our family place raising cows and farming,” she said.

She married JD MacKay from central Idaho, and they spent the last five years on ranches around Eureka. While there she worked for UNCE (University of Nevada Cooperative Extension) and though her main job was developing community programs for youth, she was involved with community events and the Eureka Business Network.

“A co-worker and I implemented the Shop Local Live local program in Eureka to help the local businesses,” she said.

The family recently moved back to Fallon.

“I am passionate about our community and I remember the days where you could sit at the sale yard coffee shop and drum up some business and the small town atmosphere of the main street farmers market,” she said. “I truly hope to be a part of representing our community, our local businesses and our local industries in the paper.”

Reach out and say hello to Joelle. She can be reached at 307-359-9634 or jmackay@nevadanewsgroup.com.