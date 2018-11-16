Memorial service to be held for Nancy Clarke

The regional art community mourns the death of Gardnerville artist Nancy Clarke, who also lived in Carson City. Clark was known to most members of the East Fork Gallery, the Tahoe Art League, Carson Valley Artists Association and The Nevada Artists Association.

She was well known for her award winning oil paintings depicting scenes of the mountains and landscapes of Nevada and California. Her painting are recognizable for the colors she perfected and style with which she used in creating the paintings.

An informal memorial service is planned for Saturday shortly after noon in the NAA gallery at Carson City's Brewery Arts Center.