Message from regional healthcare providers

A Message From Your Regional Healthcare Providers — Barton Health, Carson Tahoe Health, Marshall Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Health System –

With the continuing spread of COVID-19 within the U.S., the healthcare providers of the greater Lake Tahoe/El Dorado Region are working closely with each other and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as California and Nevada health authorities, to care for affected individuals. We are also jointly taking steps to limit person-to-person spread within our communities.

Information about COVID-19

COVID-19 is believed to spread mainly from person-to-person and between people in close contact with one another. The virus is thought to spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Across the world, new cases of COVID-19 are being reported, and the U.S. has declared a national emergency. The risk in our region is not well known given the lack of COVID surveillance testing but is thought to be growing daily with face to face interactions. This is why both California and Nevada have issued shelter in place orders and nonessential travel outside of the home is strongly discouraged. This virus is highly infectious! Our staff and facilities follow established infection prevention protocols and remain prepared to care for patients. We are actively monitoring this situation and are taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers, visitors and community.

Now is the time for all of us, as a community, to stay at home and away from others to limit the spread of this virus. Go out only when you have to.

How To Protect Yourself

You can protect yourself from COVID-19 infection the same ways you protect against the common cold or seasonal flu.

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds: Before eating When your hands are visibly soiled After you have used the bathroom, been in public or blown your nose, coughed or sneezed

Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, if soap and water aren’t available.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, and throw your used tissues in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Wear a face mask, only if you are sick or are caring for someone who is sick.

Keep six feet of distance between yourself and others, especially if: Someone near you is sick You are at a higher risk of serious illness

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more guidance, please visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

If You Feel Sick

There are several things you should do if you are sick or think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, and have a fever or respiratory illness (cough or shortness of breath):

Stay home if you are sick or believe you have been exposed to the virus, even if you aren’t showing any symptoms.

Avoid public areas and transportation.

Call your health care provider before coming into the doctor’s office or emergency department.

Avoid coming to the emergency department, unless you have a health emergency, have worsening shortness of breath, or you have been advised by your health care provider to do so. This helps prevent the risk of spreading COVID-19 infection.

Separate yourself from other people and animals as much as possible, while you are sick.

Wear a face mask, if you are sick.

Monitor yourself for fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

Take the same precautions you would if you had the common cold or flu (e.g., wash your hands frequently).

We stand ready to care for our community. We pledge to do our very best to stop the spread of COVID-19 and urge you to do the same.

Please visit your local healthcare systems’ website for more information on COVID-19.

