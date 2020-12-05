Miles Construction secures project for at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center

A rendering of the planned building at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

Miles Construction of Carson City has partnered with thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, a German-based company, to design and build the company’s new service and manufacturing center at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in 2021.

With over 150 years of history, thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions is one of the few full-range suppliers in the cement and mining industries. The new service center at TRI provides the global company a seamless and more direct way to support its United States and West Coast customers.

“This service center will provide our customers in the west coast with OEM quality standards in industrial equipment repairs and refurbishments with faster turn-around times” Frank Gerdts, VP Service at thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (USA), Inc.

The project is expected to break ground in January and is scheduled for completion as soon as September. The 10,700 square-foot facility will be capable of machining, overhauling and fabricating a wide variety of equipment and parts.

Brian Armon and Tony Machabee with Cushman & Wakefield’s local Reno office brokered the land purchase.

According to Cary Richardson, vice president and senior project manager at Miles Construction, “New manufacturing facilities like this one are a sign that our region is continuing to see economic growth and we are proud to have a hand in seeing our community thrive. Working with thyssenkrupp to shore up their west coast facility at the largest commercial center in North America provides numerous opportunities for the company and gives us a chance to further enhance our manufacturing capabilities.”

