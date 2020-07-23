Miles Construction wins Summit Award for Nissan dealership

Miles Construction was awarded Retail Development of the Year for the Carson City Nissan dealership during the annual Summit Awards. The annual awards acknowledge and recognize commercial real estate development and brokerage agencies for work completed in the prior year.

The Carson City Nissan dealership is owned by Chris Russell Dealerships, which also has franchises in Idaho and Washington. This is their first Nevada dealership. The new building is approximately 25,000 square feet and was completed in November 2019, after just eight months of construction. The dealership adheres to strict Nissan Retail Environment Design Initiative standards and includes various state-of-the-art equipment throughout its showroom, management and sales offices and service workshop.

Work included a retail parts display area, the new vehicle delivery center, a customer lounge, restrooms, break room, storage areas and a service reception area.

“Miles is grateful to have been selected for this award,” Cary Richardson, vice president and senior project manager at Miles Construction, said. “We love making our community shine and we are glad Chris Russell chose Carson City as the location for this dealership. It will be a longstanding testament to our quality and expertise in the Carson City region. Thank you to the Summit Awards organizers for this honor.”

