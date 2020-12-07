Miles Construction’s Cary Richardson appointed to NCIA facilities design committee

Cary Richardson



Cary Richardson, vice president of business operations for Miles Construction of Carson City, has been appointed to the National Cannabis Industry Association facilities design committee.

The committee focuses on providing NCIA members across the country guidelines and framework for building design options for legal producers of cannabis as the market transitions from a state to a federally regulated industry.

“It’s an honor to serve on the Facilities Design Committee and represent not only Miles Construction, but our region as a cannabis hotspot,” Richardson said in a news release. “Being part of a national organization helping to provide insights and expertise at this level is something we are proud of and we appreciate the ability to showcase the expertise our firm has in this growing and exciting industry.”

NCIA is a national organization representing nearly 2,000 businesses and tens of thousands of cannabis professionals, leading the charge on protecting legal cannabis businesses, defending state laws and advocating for policy reforms for a responsible cannabis industry.

Committee members provide valuable insights to advance the industry and NCIA, assisting in the decision-making process at the highest level and helping to execute the goals and mission of the association. Committee members serve a one-year term.

For information on Miles Construction, visit online, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter, or call 775-246-3722.