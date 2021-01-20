Military authors donate to Honor Flight Nevada

Co-authors Steve Ranson and Ken Beaton, who, along with David C. Henley, wrote “Legacies of the Silver State: Nevada Goes to War,” have donated more than $7,000 to Honor Flight Nevada. Ranson, left, and Beaton, right, made a presentation Friday to Jon Yuspa, executive director of Honor Flight Nevada.

Since its official rollout on Nov. 11, “Legacies of the Silver State: Nevada Goes to War” has generated more than $7,000 to Honor light Nevada, the program that flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the nation’s memorials built in their honor.

Co-authors Steve Ranson, a retired editor and general manager for the Lahontan Valley News in Fallon, and Ken Beaton, a retired Carson City teacher, presented two checks to Jon Yuspa on Friday to be used toward Honor Flight Nevada journeys to either Washington, D.C., or for another special trip to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and additional sites on the island of Oahu. In December, Ranson presented Yuspa with the first of the book’s donations.

David Henley, a retired college professor, newspaperman and owner of the Lahontan Valley News, has written a number of articles, specifically on the role of the USS Nevada at Pearl Harbor and extending through D-Day.

“Legacies of the Silver State: Nevada Goes to the War” is a compilation of 71 stories introducing readers to Nevada’s World War II veterans who called the Silver State home in one way or another. Many veterans who lived in all sections of the United States enlisted in the military shortly after the brazen Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

From lowering the ramps of landing ships at Normandy on June 6, 1944, to crawling on the snow on their bellies and enduring extremely harsh weather during the Battle of the Bulge, to providing medical care on a remote island in the Pacific, Nevadans showed intrepidness and bravery when facing the enemy. Many of the book’s individual stories describe the courage and service of men and women who served aboard the battleships USS Arizona and USS Nevada or island hopped in the Pacific during the final years of the war. Articles also reveal the thoughts of Holocaust survivors and their liberators.

In addition to articles in newspapers and online news sources, the authors and their book have been featured on Reno television programs and KKOH Radio.

Not only is the book available for purchase by the general public, but Ranson said it will also be distributed to local and high-school libraries throughout Northern Nevada as well as to the 80 veterans living at the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home in Sparks. Both authors and Honor Flight Nevada are seeking individuals or businesses who may be interested in becoming sponsors for purchasing the books libraries. Honor Flight Nevada is a 501c3 organization, and sponsorships are tax deductible. Ranson said donations from the sponsorships will all be earmarked for veterans traveling on an Honor Flight Nevada.

The book may be purchased at https://legacies-of-the-silver-state.square.site/ on Facebook. The $25 cost includes the book and shipping. The book may also be purchased at the following businesses:

Carson City — The Purple Avocado, 904 N. Curry St.

Fallon — His Inspirations, 200 S. Maine St.; Churchill County Museum, 1050 S. Maine St.

Reno — Code Coffee, 300 S. Wells Ave.; Sundance Books and Music, 121 California Ave.

Winnemucca — 504 W. Winnemucca Blvd.

For information on sponsorships, contact the authors at SNMGmilitryeditor@gmail.com.