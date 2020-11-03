Military, community activities

The Nevada Veterans Coalition conducts an unaccompanied service at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

Steve Ranson/LVN

The Nevada Veterans Coalition conducted its unaccompanied service for September and October.

The ceremony takes place at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley on the fourth Thursday.

Veterans honored included the following:

Air Force — Tech Sgt. Raymond Mosely, A2C Gail Gutendorf and Staff Sgt. Earp Danial.

Army — Cpl. Walter Wehrkamp, Cpl. Patrick Moriarity, Spec. 4 Norbereto LeCap, Spec. 4 Thomas Cory, Spec. 4 Hames Holland, Spec. 4 Floyd Sweeden, PFC Ronald Jones and Spec.4 Rickey Pinney.

Marines — Lance Cpl. Allen Essman and Pvt. Christopher Baccus.

Navy — MML3 Luiz Domingos, FN Ralph Schmidt, QM3 James Hines, HN Monte Sacky, ADJC Carl Jordan, AN Clement Velez, QM3 Eugene Pratt, E3 Timothy Doffek and Raymond Baccellia.

Wreaths Across America

The Wreaths Across America (WAA) event conducted on the third Saturday of December is seeing a reduction in contributions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s remembrance is Dec. 19 beginning at 9 a.m.

To order a wreath for Fernley’s NNVMC event, go to nnvc.org and click on Wreaths Across America for the pdf form, or mail your donation to: Nevada Veterans Coalition; P.O. Box 415; Fernley, NV 89408.

To order for Fallon, go to http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.com. The group ID is NV0063, and the location ID is NVCHCC. Lisa Devall said it’s imperative to enter the group and location IDs so the wreaths may be earmarked for Fallon.

Toys for Tots

The annual Toys for Tots campaign campaigned has off on, but local organizer are hopeful the community’s generosity will lead to the program meeting 100% of its goal.

According the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s mission statement, the Toys for Tots Program collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year. Volunteers then distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserves will collect toys for both the Reno-Sparks and Carson City area, and local Marines will gather toys for distribution and wrap them for Fallon, Fernley, Lovelock and parts of Silver Springs.

Toys for Tots boxes will be placed in key locations around the area.