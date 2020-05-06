Military, veteran activities

Naval Air Station Fallon Sailors and Civilians of the Quarter. In the photo, from left to right on the front row are Junior Sailor of the Quarter ABF3 Michael Cortinas, Junior Civilian of the Quarter Vanessa Woodward-Stringer, Senior Civilian of the Quarter Sean Billett, Civilian of the Quarter Lou Chew, and Blue Jacket of the Quarter ACAN Alanis Vasquez-Lazaga. Not pictured are and Senior SOQ, AC2 Christopher Darrough and AC1 Jeremy Wallace, respectively. In the back row are, from left, NAS Fallon commanding officer Capt. Evan Morrison Command Master Chief Isaiah N. Marauta and base executive officer, Cmdr. Marshall Chastain.

NAS Fallon public affairs

COVID monitoring

Naval Air Station Fallon and Nevada National Guard installations continue to monitor the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.

To help prevent the potential spread of the virus among visitors to the Navy installations, security forces have “no-touch” ID checks at all access points onto and within the installations.

Personnel accessing the installations and other entry control points should be prepared to maintain possession of their IDs while the gate guards view or scan them for access verification.

According to Navy guidelines, HPCON C coincides with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warning level 3 that indicates sustained community transmission. NAS Fallon has been implementing the measures formalized by HPCON C to include strict hygiene (no handshaking, wipe common-use items); social distancing, postponing or cancelling non-essential activities and avoiding large groups of more than 10 people.

DOD directive on face coverings

Service members and civilians are required to wear face coverings at all Department of Defense installations including those in Northern Nevada and Mono County, Calif., to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

NAS Fallon essential and nonessential services and tenants:

The commissary, Navy Exchange, gas station and micromart, medical (including dental and pharmacy), housing office, Fleet and Family Support Center, DEERS ID card office, Pass and Decal office, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, legal assistance (active-duty only) and the Child Development Center and School Age Care are open.

Commissary hours

A new schedule has been implemented for the commissary. Doors open for everyone at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The commissary is open Friday for active-duty personnel, dependents and drilling Reservists. Every patron must have an official ID card. Guests will not be allowed.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services

For those seeking the assistance of a Veterans Service Officer (VSO), call 702-830-2000 and a VSO telephone call will be arranged.