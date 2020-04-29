Mining company newest among many donors: 2,500 gallons of sanitizer to Nevada

Elko Mining Group is donating 2,500 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Spokesman Tim Crowley said Elko Mining is developing seven mining projects in rural Nevada. But he said the operation’s parent company, Waterton Global Resource Management, also operates a whiskey distillery in Kentucky where it is making sanitizer.

That is just one of the latest of many donations the state has received to help get through the pandemic.

Crowley said the sanitizer was shipped in bulk to Nevada, where inmates in the prison industries program can rebottle it into consumer-sized containers so it can be distributed to healthcare providers and first responders.

Crowley said the company is also contributing $250,000 to several causes dealing with the pandemic including food banks, homeless shelters, healthcare workers and a small PPE mask manufacturer in Sparks.

Jeff Haag of the Health and Human Services Department said donations are coming in from all sides.

“It’s really been remarkable to see Nevadans and companies who do business in Nevada pull together,” he said.

But Crowley said Haag deserves a lot of credit too since he’s helping manage the flow of donations.

Haag said the casino industry has provided, “a tremendous amount of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and food items to help a broad section of Nevadans.”

Major donations began shortly after the casinos were shut down as operators began turning large amounts of food they could no longer sell over to senior centers, food banks, homeless kitchens and other operations helping those out of work or homeless.

In addition, Haag said numerous businesses were making monetary donations to the state to pay for PPEs and other needed equipment such as ventilators.

The COVID-19 task force has received some 30,000 face shields from Fusion Face Shields, 50,000 safety glasses from Nevada Gold, 79,000 pairs of gloves from LED Connection and 50,000 goggles from LED Connection as well as 537 cases of hand sanitizer from NV Energy and Damon Industries.

Haag also gave credit to Prison Industries where inmates are making face masks, gowns and other materials.

And there’s the collaboration between UNR and UNLV as well as the Carson City Library where 3-D printers are being used to make the nasal swabs necessary for testing people to see if they have the virus.

Haag said Paradise Valley out of Winnemucca is offering to make face shields for the state since they’re not available on the open market. The task force and Governor’s Office of Economic Development are working to coordinate large and small dollar donations and Haag said GOED is organizing volunteers to make sure those donations go to the places where they’re most needed such as your local doctor.

Major monetary donations have come from Bank of America, Southwest Gas, U.S. Bank, Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, Howard Hughes Corp., the Nevada Franchise Auto Dealers and the Car and Truck dealers association as well as Phillip Peckman on behalf of Thrive Cannabis and Terry Miller on behalf of Miller Project Management.

Those wishing to donate or to volunteer can do so at http://www.nvc19.org.