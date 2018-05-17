Missing Carson City child found

The Carson City Sheriff's Office has located missing child Brendan Hubbs-Whitney.

The child was located at 8 a.m., Thursday morning by Reno Police Department. Hubbs-Whitney was reported missing Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. after not being seen since arriving home from school.

Carson City detectives were dispatched up to Reno to confirm the child's identity, however it is still unknown how he ended up in Reno.

"Right now we are trying to figure out how he got from South Carson and ended all the way up in Reno," said Sheriff Ken Furlong. "But he is in good health, good spirits and this is a happy ending."