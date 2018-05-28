Mobile dental service visiting Carson City

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is rolling into Carson City to provide local children with oral health exams, cleanings, sealants, fillings, extractions, x-rays and other services.

With the mission of providing low-cost, easy access dental care, Nevada Health Centers serves Northern Nevadan children through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.

The Care Mobile is fully staffed with a dentist, a dental hygienist, dental assistants and office assistants. They focus on treatment, education, prevention, and advocacy for children.

Appointments can be made to access restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, x-rays, and oral health education.

The Care Mobile will be parked at Sierra Nevada Health Center, 3325 Research Way, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 5 and 6 and 7:30 a.m. to noon June 7.

Most dental insurance plans, Medicaid, and Nevada Check-up are accepted. A sliding fee scale is available for uninsured patients.

To make an appointment, call 1-844-227-6867.

Information about the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is posted at https://www.nevadahealthcenters.org/services/ronald-mcdonald-care-mobile/.