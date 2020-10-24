Mobile dentist to provide care for children in Carson City

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will offer oral health care to children and pregnant women at three locations in Carson City next week.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, in partnership with Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities, will offer oral health care to children up to age 21 and to pregnant women at three locations in Carson City Oct. 27-29.

The RMCM offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar dental facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants.

COVID precautions will be in place. Preventive dental services will be provided in addition to emergency restorative care. Call 800-787-2568 to schedule an appointment.

Services will be provided at the following times:

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Empire Elementary School, 1260 Monte Rosa Drive

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Empire Elementary School, 1260 Monte Rosa Drive

7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at McDonald’s, 3095 S. Carson St.

Nevada Health Centers accepts most dental insurance plans, Medicaid and Nevada Check-up.