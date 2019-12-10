‘Mobile sound sculpture’ coming to Carson City with ‘Unsilent Night’

The Brewery Arts Center is launching a new interactive event called Unsilent Night.

During the event, four tracks of music are given to participants via a downloadable MP3 as parts of one piece of music.

“They then walk a carefully chosen route through their city’s streets, creating a unique mobile sound sculpture which is different from every listener’s perspective,” said the BAC press release.

Carson City’s Unsilent Night participants will start at the BAC on King Street, go to Mountain Street to Robinson Street, and through the Capitol grounds for a 45-minute walk.

The event is Dec. 22 starting at 4 p.m.

The worldwide event was launched in 1992 by Phil Kline who wrote the multitrack music and invited a few dozen friends to walk Greenwich Village in New York City carrying boom boxes with tapes of their section of the score.

Since then, it has been presented in 101 cities and four continents, drawing thousands of participants in cities like New York and San Francisco. Resident Michael Tedesco brought the idea for a Carson City event to the BAC.

After the event, there will be a free performance from the Tintabulations Bell Choir starting at 7 p.m. in the BAC Performance Hall. Tintabulations consists of 14 musicians playing 120 bronze bells and chimes.

For information, go online to http://unsilentnight.com/about.html or RSVP for the event at breweryarts.org or call 775-883-1976.

The BAC is encouraging participants to wear LED wearables to help light up the action.