Molly Walt named CEO of Nevada Rural Counties RSVP

Molly Walt

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, a nonprofit organization that was established in 1973 to provide Lifesaving Volunteer programs for seniors in Nevada’s 15 rural counties, has hired Molly Walt as its CEO.

Walt’s first day will be Nov. 30.

Walt will assume the overall strategic, fiscal, government and community relations, and operational responsibility of RSVP’s organization. Walt is committed and enthused to lead staff in accomplishing the mission of RSVP, providing lifesaving volunteer programs that help seniors maintain their dignity, self-respect and independence.

Walt has experience working with nonprofit and public organizations. Most recently, Walt served as the Executive Director of the Nevada Commission for Women.

During her tenure she oversaw the successful implementation of a number of statewide celebrations of the 100th Anniversary of Women achieving the right to vote.

Walt has resided in Carson City for 26 years with her husband and family. She has been involved in community initiatives and activities including serving on Carson City and Reno boards and commissions. She served as a Carson City supervisor from 2009-2012. Walt has been affiliated with the Carson City Senior Center Advisory Council, Carson City Health Board, and Nevada Association of Counties, among others.

Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program provides well-trained volunteers to assist seniors and others in need with high quality supportive services including door-to-door escorted transportation, companionship, respite care, caregiver relief, critical food and medicine delivery, homemaker services, personal emergency response systems, pro bono legal assistance, Farmer’s Market Coupons, Veterans resources and more.

RSVP provides these programs in the 15 rural counties and is headquartered in Carson City. RSVP services help seniors to age in place, remain in their own homes for as long as possible, and avoid costly long-term institutional care.

All of RSVP’s programs are free of charge with the exception of the monthly monitoring fee for Lifeline. This is only possible because of the support RSVP receives from grantors, local communities and partner agencies. RSVP also receives funding from many generous benefactors and individuals who contribute to sustain these valuable time-tested programs. RSVP has 900 enrolled volunteers who donate their time and talents to assist seniors and others in need in Carson City and throughout rural Nevada.

For information visit http://www.nevadaruralrsvp.org or call: (775) 687-4680 extension 4.