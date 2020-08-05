Monthly CEDA breakfasts resume

Churchill Economic Development Authority is resuming its monthly business council breakfasts.

Vincent Solis, president of Western Nevada College, will speak about the college and Oasis Academy. The breakfast is Aug. 12 at 6:45 a.m. at WNC outside Pinon Hall. This will be a “brown bag breakfast” catered by the Running Iron Café.

Reservations are required, and CEDA will not accept walk-in attendees. The breakfast is limited to 50 people. Social distancing and face coverings are also required.

Make reservations by calling Lisa at 775-423-8587 or emailing lisag@cedaattracts.com.

Solis is an educator with more than 25 years of service in higher education. He has brought to WNC extensive leadership in instruction and academic affairs, student services, enrollment, community outreach services, dual enrollment initiatives, auxiliary business services, special projects, construction, and student success programs.

He began his post-secondary education at Chemeketa Community College and later transitioned to Texas A&M-Kingsville where he received his Bachelor of Arts in psychology and sociology, his Master of Science in psychology, and his doctorate in bilingual education.