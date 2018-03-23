More snow — but just a little — expected

Snow. Again. Possibly.

But not much. Probably.

Carson City could start seeing snow as early as late Friday, according to the National Weather service forecast, but accumulation is predicted to be less than one-half inch through Saturday night.

Scattered or isolated snow showers are possible through the weekend, ending by 9 p.m., on Sunday, according to the NWS. No accumulation is expected Sunday.

Weekend high temperatures are forecast in the low 40s with lows in the low 20s. Monday should be slightly warmer and, by Tuesday, highs are expected to rebound into the 50s.

Friday provided a needed break, with sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the middle 50s helping to dry out the saturated region.

Carson City received 1.69 inches of rain in the storm that ended Thursday night, according to the NWS. Reno received 1.07 inches.

The detailed forecast from the National Weather Service:

Friday night

Isolated snow showers after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy with a low around 30. Breezy with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday

Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny with a high near 44. Breezy with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night

Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 26. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday

Isolated snow showers. Mostly sunny with a high near 41. West wind around 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high near 45.

Monday night

Mostly clear with a low around 23.

Tuesday

Sunny with a high near 53.

Tuesday night

Mostly clear with a low around 27.

Wednesday

Sunny with a high near 60.

Wednesday night

Mostly clear with a low around 31.

Thursday

Sunny with a high near 65.