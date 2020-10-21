More than 500 residents cast ballots on the first day of early voting

Early voters began lining up at the door at 8:30 a.m. Saturday to cast their votes in person.

Steve Ranson/LVN

The line snaked around the block with the earliest voters standing in line for almost 90 minutes before doors opened.

On the first day of early voting, hundreds of Churchill County voters cast their ballots Saturday for federal, state and local offices to include the school board and County Commission District 3.

Those who stood in and then finished the process inside the county’s administrative office complex on North Taylor Street said they were impressed with the process.

“It went smooth, very professional,” Michael Lann said.

Lann said he’s voting in person to give him peace of mind his ballot will be counted.

“Everything was laid out for you when you walk in there,” added John Chester. “You walk out and you know you did something right.”

Chester said he never considered returning a mail-in ballot.

Upon entering the building, voters were required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Erin Montalvo with the Churchill County Clerk’s Office said 539 voters took advantage of the perfect autumn weather on Saturday.

The latest numbers on mail-in ballots was released on Monday. She said voter mail ballots returned by the voters included 652 Democrats and 651 Republicans Returned mail ballots accepted for counting include 641 Democrats and 629 Republicans.

One person notified the Fallon Police Department complaining of voter intimidation while people were standing in line at 9 a.m. The report said two men were allegedly carrying guns and knives. FPD said they responded but found no one threatening or saying they were being threatened.

“The day went really well,” Montalvo said. “We opened up a third check-in station mid-day to speed the line up a bit. We didn’t hear of anyone being harassed by anyone at all. Most everyone was very appreciative that we were there and they could vote in person. We only had one or two complaints from voters regarding people wearing Trump gear, but that was it.”

Although the county’s side of the ballot is light, residents are being asked to consider County Question 1 that asks voters to fund the purchase of major equipment items or repair existing equipment for the Fallon/Churchill Volunteer Fire Department.

Democratic candidate Kelli Kelly and Republican Gregory S. Koenig are running for county commission. The nonpartisan Churchill County School Board candidates are incumbents Phil Pinder, Tricia Strasdin and Kathryn Whitaker, and challengers Gregg Malkovich and Lee Tisdale.

District Court Judge Thomas Stockard is running unopposed, and Justin Heath won the Republican primary for County Commission District 1. No Democrat ran for the office.

Early voting times are on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On election day at the Fallon Convention Center, voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting runs through Oct. 30.

Current deadlines

• Oct. 16 – Oct. 29: Online Voter Registration & Updates

Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation online but will have to appear in person to vote. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.

• Oct. 17 – Oct. 30 and Nov. 3: In person Voter Registration & Updates, same day in-person registration, registration updates, or party affiliation changes at the polling location during vote center hours. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.