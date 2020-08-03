More than 8,400 file for Nevada rent assistance

Treasurer Zach Conine says 8,404 people filed for help from Nevada’s residential rental assistance program in just the first two weeks of the program.

Of those, 5,319 applications came in the week ending July 31.

The program is being administered by the Nevada Housing Division in coordination with Clark County, the Reno Housing Authority and the Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

Of those applications, 1,008 were filed with the Reno Housing Authority and 847 with the Rural Housing Authority.

The majority of the applications came from Clark County.

Most are asking for two to three months of help covering missed rental payments that occurred during the moratorium on evictions. Landlords should start receiving payments later this week, according to the Treasurer’s Office.

Tenants who have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic can seek help from the program at housing.nv.gov to begin the application process. More information is available by calling 2-1-1.