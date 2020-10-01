Mound House man convicted of selling meth in Montana

A Mound House man has been convicted of drug trafficking in a Montana federal court.

Ryan McGuire, 39, was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine after a two-day trial and sentenced to five years in prison plus four years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say the Drug Enforcement Agency’s agents were led to McGuire by a woman who was caught selling pills. Angela Killen was also convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Undercover agents bought meth from McGuire for $2,200.