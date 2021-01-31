Mouthy passenger arrested in traffic stop, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

• At 12:20 a.m., a 37-year-old woman was charged with DUI 1st and hit and run after a crash at Carson and 5th Streets. The victim told deputies her vehicle approached at high speed and rammed into the back of his pickup truck. He said she initially pulled over to exchange insurance cards but then drove away while he called dispatch. Bail was set at $1,500.

• At 8:20 p.m., Mark Wolf, 34, was charged with multiple offenses after a traffic stop at 5th and Stewart for speeding. The vehicle was searched after a drug dog alerted to it. Deputies found pouches containing heroin and meth as well as a spoon, needles and a glass pipe. Wolf was charged with two counts of drug possession and two counts of paraphernalia, speeding and a broken windshield. Bail was set at $7,070.

• At 11:50 p.m., a 31-year-old man was charged with obstructing an officer after a traffic stop at Monterosa and Woodside. He was a passenger in the vehicle and, according to the arrest report, was verbally abusive and refused to provide deputies with his ID or follow other commands. Bail was set at $2,500.

MONDAY

• At 4:44 p.m., a 48-year-old woman was charged with trespassing after refusing orders to leave FISH on Long Street. She was also charged with resisting arrest . Bail was set at $400.

TUESDAY

• At 12:58 p.m., Darryl Clark, 64, was charged as an ex-felon failing to register. The arrest report says he was originally informed he had to register on Jan. 4 but failed to follow through. Bail was set at $5,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 1:52 a.m., a 30-year-old man was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after a witness reported seeing him hitting the female victim behind the Carson Tahoe Hotel on Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 12:02 a.m., Richard Lujan, 68, was arrested on a felony warrant out of California and a charge of grand larceny in the theft of a purse from Slotworld. Security identified the defendant connecting his image on security video with his photo on a player’s club card. The video showed him leaving the casino with the missing purse. The missing purse was found at his residence on Panamint Road. He was found at another residence where he had been dropped off. The victim said her purse contained her iPhone costing $1,200 and that the purse itself was worth $400. She also said there was $500 in cash in the purse. When recovered, the purse had just $99 in it. Bail was set at $10,000 on the grand larceny charge. He was held without bail on the California fugitive warrant.

THURSDAY

• At 10 p.m., Brent Akers, 47, was arrested on charges of commercial burglary and attempted grand larceny after an investigation that began in the Carson City Home Depot and ended at a residence in Sparks. According to the arrest report, Akers was stopped at the checkout in Carson City and fled when the clerk said they would open the boxes in his cart to make sure they hadn’t been stuffed with more expensive merchandise. An examination of the boxes showed they contained numerous items that didn’t match the labels on the boxes including numerous tools, cameras, electronic doorbells and Roomba vacuums worth a total of $2,458. Then on Thursday, officials were notified Akers had been caught stuffing boxes at a Reno Lowe’s. Again he left the scene when confronted, according to the report. Sparks police found his vehicle and stopped him, then called Carson deputies who took custody of Akers. Sparks police also reported finding meth and paraphernalia in the vehicle and advised they would file those charges later. In Carson City, he was held on $30,000 bail.