Mudslides close Highway 395 near Topaz Lake

Rescuers estimated about 200 people were sheltering on the second floor of the Topaz Lodge after severe mudslides struck the area and inundated the ground floor on Monday evening.

Nevada Department of Transportation crews were working to clear a lane of Highway 395 so about two dozen motorists could escape from the area to the north.

Highway 395 is closed at Holbrook Junction. Monitor Pass is open for those who don't want to wait for the road to be cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Douglas County officials said residents are sheltering in place, but that there was no obvious damage to homes.

The flooding struck in two places, at the Lodge and at Topaz Park Road, rendering the highway impassable.

Authorities are also checking at Highway 208 and Albite Road where reports say floodwaters were undermining the road.

Douglas County, Nevada Highway Patrol, California Highway Patrol and Mono County emergency personnel responded to the slides, which were first reported around 6:20 p.m.

Heavy rain in the Slinkard Fire burn area resulted in sending mud, boulders and debris onto roads around the area.

Fire officials said many of the roads in the community of Topaz Lake were affected by mud and debris.