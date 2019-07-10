Multiple cars burnt in suspicious fire at Carson City apartment complex

Four vehicles were burnt in an overnight “suspicious” fire at a Carson City apartment complex, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong.

Carson City Sheriff’s Detectives and Fire Investigators were called to he 1700 block of Brown Street where several cars were burned at 3:55 a.m.

Carson City’s 911 Communications Center received calls that an explosion was heard and a car was on fire, spreading quickly to other vehicles.

“This incident is being investigated as having suspicious origins,” Furlong said in a media release.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carson City Communications Division at 887-2677.