Museums offer free admission for Nevada Day

The Nevada State Museum and the Nevada State Railroad Museum are offering free admission both Friday and Saturday in recognition of Nevada Day.

"As Nevada comes together to celebrate the 154th year of statehood, the public can take their personal journey through time to learn about Nevada, its first inhabitants, its natural and geologic wonders and rich cultural history," said Peter Barton, administrator for the Division of Museums and History. "We invite everyone to come, hear the voices of our past, learn, and celebrate Nevada."

At the Nevada State Museum, visitors have free access to all the museum's exhibits. They will also have the opportunity to see the museum's historic Coin Press No. 1 in operation as commemorative medallions will be minted. Those who wish can purchase a pure silver "blank" in the museum store for $60 and have it minted on the coin press as a keepsake.

The museum opens at 8:30 a.m. both days and minting begins at 9 a.m.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum opens at 9 a.m. both Friday and Saturday with free admission to the Jacobsen Interpretive Center.

Visitors can also take a ride on the historic McKeen Motor Car both days starting at 10 a.m. Fares for the 20-minute ride are $8 for ages 12 and older; $5 for museum members and ages 4-11 and free for children 3 and younger.

The McKeen Motor Car was built in 1910 for the Virginia & Truckee Railroad. Of the 152 McKeen Motor Cars constructed, the V&T McKeen Car is the only one that is fully restored and operable.