Mustang Ranch brothel shuts down for now

Operators of Mustang Ranch brothel in Storey County have issued a brief statement saying that they are shutting down for now because of the coronavirus.

“White we very much support Storey County’s position that all businesses in the county may remain open during this challenging time, we also understand the intentions of the governor’s recent call for a 30-day statewide closure of many businesses,” the statement says.

“The health and safety of the women that work at the Mustang Ranch and our guests remains our foremost priority and we will work with local and state government to evaluate the need to close the Mustang Ranch for the full 30 days and make announcements regarding continue operations in the near future.”

Storey County issued a declaration this week saying all businesses in the county could continue to operate without closing despite the governor’s orders that non-essential businesses close.

With more than 5,000 employees, Tesla/Panasonic is Storey County’s largest employer. Emails to the company’s public information office at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center asking whether they were closing were not answered.