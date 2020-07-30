My favorite enchilada: Recipe by David Theiss

In passing the other day I mentioned to a friend that I love enchiladas of any kind: chicken, beef, bean or cheese. It’s the delicious combination of sauce and filling that makes such a great Mexican flavor.

My favorite sauce to use is salsa verde, but the tomato-based red enchilada sauce is always popular. Following that conversation, I was treated with an enchilada recipe that was filled with my chipotle marinated chicken breasts and topped with green sauce; it was really delicious! So, I’d like to pass that great dinner idea on to you!

With summer in full swing it’s always great to cook with your grill, and chipotle marinated chicken is no exception.

It is also great by itself as an entrée, so cook some extra and get two meals out of it with this recipe!

Chipotle Chicken Enchilada

2 chicken breasts cooked and cut into ¼-inch strips. (Chipotle is great but well-seasoned chicken breasts seasoned with a Mexican seasoning will work as well.)

2 cups cheddar cheese

1/3 cup of canned condensed cream of chicken soup

1/3 cup sour cream

10 corn tortillas

1 medium size can of mild salsa verde sauce

1 small can medium hot green chilis, chopped

To make the filling:

Cook chicken on grill or stovetop until internal temperature is at least 160 degrees. Let stand, Combine stripped chicken, one cup shredded cheese, sour cream, canned chilis, 2 Tablespoons of the salsa Verde sauce, and cream of chicken soup into bowl and mix thoroughly.

To prepare the tortillas:

Heat oil on stove in shallow pan until hot. Fry each tortilla for 15 seconds each side and place on paper towel to sit.

Spray a large baking dish with nonstick spray. Assemble each enchilada by adding filling in the middle and rolling the tortilla up. Place the tortilla roll seam down in the baking dish and continue to add more until the baking dish is covered. Pour the rest of the Salsa Verde over of all the tortillas, and sprinkle the remainder of the cheddar cheese on top.

Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees covered with foil. Then remove the foil, turn the broiler on and broil until the cheese bubbles on top (about 3 to 5 minutes). This recipe is very easy to prepare but also really satisfying! Enjoy!

David Theiss is owner of Butler Meats, serving Carson City for over 46 years. Butlermeats.com.