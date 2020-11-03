NDOT begins work on 2 projects

Work on U.S. 95 south begins this week and will extend through late November.

Steve Ranson/LVN

The Nevada Department of Transportation is beginning two highway projects that will affect traffic, especially with work on the Schurz Highway.

Single lane closures began Tuesday on U.S. 95 south of Fallon and will last through late November. NDOT said the first phase begins a project to repave and add a passing lane to the highway. Single lane closures will occur on U.S. 95 in the Carson Lake area between Fallon and Schurz weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will reinforce drainage culverts to help further protect the roadway from flooding and water saturation. Drivers should anticipate traffic delays of up to 30 minutes as traffic flaggers alternate directions of traffic through the work zone.

NDOT said periodic lane and roadway shoulder closures will also continue through next summer as approximately 30 miles of U.S. 95 is repaved between the U.S. 95A junction in Schurz and 10 miles south of Fallon. Drivers should also anticipate a highway closure of about 10 days during the spring of 2021 with detours via U.S. 95A.

The aging highway surface will be removed and replaced with more than three inches of new asphalt. The project will also add the following improvements:

• An approximately four-mile long passing lane will be constructed on the northbound highway three miles north of Schurz.

• A left-hand turn lane will be constructed at Rodeo Drive in Schurz.

• An approximate half-mile of roadway base will be reconstructed and reinforced in an area of pervasive natural water infiltration.

• Drainage culverts will also be extended and reinforced with headwalls after being installed during emergency installation to help protect the roadway during the floods of 2017.

• The project by contractor Road and Highway Builders will improve the highway after it was last fully reconstructed in 2003.

Project information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com or at 775-888-7000.

Lane and ramp closures will be in place Thursday on the USA Parkway near Interstate 80 as NDOT repairs a raised concrete median damaged in a crash.

The off-ramp from westbound I-80 to USA Parkway will be closed with a nearby detour available via the Patrick interchange and Waltham Way.

Speed limits on westbound I-80 will be reduced to 55 mph near the USA Parkway interchange. Lane reductions will take place on both directions of USA Parkway near the I-80 interchange. One lane will remain available in each direction of the USA Parkway.

Traffic flaggers will be in place at the top of I-80 ramps to USA Parkway to safely direct traffic.

Drivers traveling between the USA Parkway and I-80 should anticipate moderate travel delays. Motorists are reminded to drive safely in road work zones and to follow all traffic control signage and personnel.