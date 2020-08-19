NDOT installs four-way stop on busy intersection

NDOT is transforming the Sheckler Road and U.S. Highway 95 intersection into a four-way stop this week.

Steve Ranson/LVN

Traffic delays expected this week at U.S. 95, Sheckler

Lane closures and lane shifts are taking place on U.S. Highway 95 at Sheckler Road this week as the Nevada Department of Transportation transforms the intersection to an all-way stop.

Periodic single lane closures and lane shifts will take place from 6 a.m.-5p.m. daily at the intersection as crews install stop signs and stop bars on the highway. Traffic flaggers will alternate directions of traffic through the work zone with minimal travel delays.

Currently, the intersection features stop signs on Sheckler and Wildes roads with free-flowing traffic on U.S. 95. NDOT said the highway stop signs will provide protected turns to and from U.S. 95 for enhanced mobility and safety. Flashing beacons atop the stop signs will provide extra visibility to raise driver attention to stop for the new sign.

The intersection is one of the busiest in Churchill County with many motorists using Sheckler and then Wildes roads for both their morning and late afternoon commutes to and from Naval Air Station Fallon.

Churchill County commissioners have expressed in their annual priority list to NDOT that the U.S. 95 and Sheckler intersection is a main concern for them. NDOT has looked at the feasibility of either building a roundabout or installing traffic signals. One priority that had been presented to NDOT officials for years was the safety of U.S. Highway 50 at Sheckler Cut-off. After numerous crashes and a death last October, NDOT installed temporary lights at the intersection earlier this year and recently installed permanent traffic lights.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely and attentively, following all traffic signage. Drivers should be prepared to stop at the new stop signs and leave extra time to travel through the intersection.

NDOT said it will continue to evaluate potential intersection improvements as warranted by traffic needs.

The stop sign installation completes an NDOT project launched in March to enhance sidewalks and sidewalk ramps on about two miles of U.S. 95 through the heart of Fallon to provide additional roadway connectivity, accessibility and safety.

The improvements are part of the up to $5 million in state highway funds NDOT dedicates every year to Americans with Disabilities Act-related improvements to enhance roadway connectivity, safety and accessibility.

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.