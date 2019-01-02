NDOT: Overnight lane closures on Farm District Road in Fernley

Overnight lane closures will take place on Farm District Road in Fernley through the end of January as the Nevada Department of Transportation fills roadway cracking.

Short segments of Farm District Road will be reduced to one lane weekday evenings from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late January. Traffic flaggers will alternate directions of traffic, and only minor travel delays are to be anticipated. As part of routine roadway maintenance, NDOT maintenance staff will fill cracks in the roadway surface to reduce water erosion and provide a smoother driving surface. The road work is subject to change based on weather and will not take place during inclement weather.

NDOT also plans future enhancements to safety and mobility on Farm District Road. Throughout the coming years, NDOT will extend the existing multi-use path on the southwestern side of Farm District Road by approximately two miles to reach Jasmine Lane.

Updated state road conditions and construction information are available by visiting nvroads.com or calling 775-888-7000 before driving.