NDOT: Political signs not allowed on rights of way

The Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding folks that both state and federal rules prohibit political signs on highway right of way.

In addition, they point out that the ban isn’t limited to political signage. The rules also bar yard sale, event, realty and business signs.

A spokesman said people need to remember that state road property often extends beyond the edge of the road, fence line or sidewalk along interstates, freeways, highways, urban state roads and streets.

By state law, signs can be posted on private property adjacent to state and federal roadways. But state law mandates those signs be taken down within 30 days after the election. Failure to follow the rules can result in fines up to $250.

Carson City’s ordinance is even stricter, requiring that signs be taken down within 14 days after the election and carries a potential fine of up to $1,000

NDOT officials say signs that distract or block the view of drivers or that could be blown onto the roadway by the wind are safety hazards.

NDOT removes signs that violate the rules, storing them temporarily at the NDOT maintenance station for pickup.