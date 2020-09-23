NDOT removes all-way stop on U.S. 95

The Nevada Department of Transportation on Thursday removed the recently-installed all-way stop at U.S. 95 and Sheckler/Wildes roads and re-established the free-flow intersection for U.S. 95 traffic.

The intersection will remain a stop condition for Sheckler and Wildes roads.

Previously, the intersection was a two-way stop with stop signs on Sheckler and Wildes roads and free-flowing traffic on U.S. Highway 95.

In late August, NDOT reconfigured the intersection to an all-way stop. Flashing beacons and additional “stop ahead” signage was installed to provide heightened visibility and raise driver attention to stop for the new stop signs. According to NDOT, some drivers did not comply with the new stop signs.

The City of Fallon and Churchill County requested NDOT re-examine the new configuration.