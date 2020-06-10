Nevada 2020 state primary election results: O’Neill, Loyd lead in Assembly District 40 race

District 40 Carson/Washoe – Republican

37 of 44 precincts – 84 percent

x-Philip O’Neill 3,535 – 58 percent

Day Williams 2,611 – 42 percent

Carson results: O’Neill 2,883; Williams 2,611

District 40 Carson/Washoe – Dems

27 of 44 precincts – 61 percent

Sena Loyd 2,090 – 48 percent

Sherrie Scaffidi 1,207 – 28 percent

Derek Morgan 1,065 – 24 percent

Carson results: Loyd 1,783; Scaffidi 1,207; Morgan 1,065

Supreme Court SeatB – Primary

1,141 of 1,984 precincts – 58 percent

Kristina Pickering (i) 151,282 – 58 percent

Esther Rodriguez 51,846 – 20 percent

TS Christensen 36,068 – 14 percent

None of these candidates 21,760 – 8 percent

Supreme Court SeatD – Primary

1,135 of 1,984 precincts – 57 percent

Douglas Herndon 120,921 – 47 percent

Ozzie Fumo 83,547 – 32 percent

Erv Nelson 28,936 – 11 percent

None of these candidates 26,545 – 10 percent

U.S. House District 1 Las Vegas Dem – Primary

138 of 312 precincts – 44 percent

x-Dina Titus (i) 14,518 – 86 percent

Anthony Thomas 1,369 – 8 percent

Allen Rheinhart 912 – 5 percent

U.S. House District 1 Las Vegas GOP – Primary

95 of 312 precincts – 30 percent

Joyce Bentley 2,752 – 38 percent

Josh Elliott 2,197 – 30 percent

Eddie Hamilton 1,193 – 16 percent

Citlaly Larios-Elias 1,113 – 15 percent

U.S. House District 2 North, Reno Dem – Primary

550 of 764 precincts – 72 percent

Patricia Ackerman 19,808 – 49 percent

Clint Koble 8,903 – 22 percent

Ed Cohen 5,561 – 14 percent

Rick Shepherd 2,676 – 7 percent

Reynaldo Hernandez 2,103 – 5 percent

Steve Schiffman 746 – 2 percent

Ian Luetkehans 265 – 1 percent

U.S. House District 2 North, Reno GOP – Primary

597 of 764 precincts – 78 percent

x-Mark Amodei (i) 48,893 – 81 percent

Joel Beck 8,627 – 14 percent

Jesse Hurley 2,634 – 4 percent

U.S. House District 3 South of Las Vegas Dem – Primary

219 of 428 precincts – 51 percent

x-Susie Lee (i) 22,135 – 83 percent

Dennis Sullivan 2,360 – 9 percent

Tiffany Watson 2,127 – 8 percent

U.S. House District 3 South of Las Vegas GOP – Primary

299 of 428 precincts – 70 percent

Dan Rodimer 9,934 – 43 percent

Dan Schwartz 7,446 – 33 percent

Mindy Robinson 3,059 – 13 percent

Brian Nadell 963 – 4 percent

Cory Newberry 922 – 4 percent

Victor Willert 515 – 2 percent

U.S. House District 4 Central Dem – Primary

234 of 479 precincts – 49 percent

x-Steven Horsford (i) 19,168 – 75 percent

Jennifer Eason 2,629 – 10 percent

Gabrielle D’Ayr 1,603 – 6 percent

Chris Colley 736 – 3 percent

George Brucato 690 – 3 percent

Gregory Kempton 669 – 3 percent

U.S. House District 4 Central GOP – Primary

263 of 479 precincts – 55 percent

Jim Marchant 8,321 – 34 percent

Sam Peters 7,354 – 30 percent

Lisa Sutton 3,303 – 13 percent

Rebecca Wood 1,587 – 6 percent

Charles Navarro 1,561 – 6 percent

Leo Blundo 1,308 – 5 percent

Rosalie Bingham 767 – 3 percent

Randi Reed 612 – 2 percent

X- means The Associated Press has called the race.

The Nevada Secretary of State is next scheduled to update vote totals on Thursday and will continue to count ballots for up to a week.

The Assocaited Press — Roberta Lange, a former Nevada Democratic Party chairwoman endorsed by former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, trailed a sitting assemblywoman in a hotly contested race for a Las Vegas-area Nevada state Senate seat.

Results published at 2:30 a.m. showed Lange trailing Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel 40% to 33%.

Long lines and extended wait times at the limited number of polling places open in Nevada delayed the initial publication of election results to early Wednesday morning.

In Nevada’s Republican primaries, sitting Assemblyman Chris Edwards is trailing Mesquite Councilwoman Annie Black in northeast Clark County’s Assembly District 19 by double digits. On the campaign trail, Black ran to Edwards’ right and accused him of being soft on tax increases, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Former Sparks Assemblywoman Jill Dickman defeated political newcomers in the GOP primary in Assembly District 31 after she was passed up for an endorsement by the Assembly Republican Caucus. Dickman will be granted her fourth chance to take on Sparks Democrat Skip Daly in November. The two candidates have run against each other in every general election since 2014.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Nevada’s legislature in 2016 and currently hold 13 out of 21 seats in the Senate and 29 out of 42 seats in the Assembly.

The next legislature is poised to address the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Nevada and redraw the state’s congressional and statehouse district boundaries. If Democrats hold their two-thirds supermajority in the state assembly and flip one seat to win a supermajority in the senate, they’ll have the power to pass new taxes without support from a single Republican lawmaker when the legislature convenes in 2021.

Ten state senate seats are up for election in November. In the three districts where Democrats and Republicans are closest in voter registration, each party’s sole candidate automatically advanced to the November election.

Democrats and Republicans will also compete for several Clark County swing assembly districts in November, where their registration numbers are separated by less than 5 percentage points. In Assembly District 2, where Republicans outnumber Democrats by 3 percentage points, party-backed real estate broker Heidi Kasama defeated four Republican primary opponents. In the Democratic contest, electrician Jennie Sherwood leads biologist Radhika Kunnel 34% to 30%.

In Assembly District 37, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by 1.5 percentage points, Andy Matthews leads the Republican field with 47% and appears poised for a November match-up against Democrat Shea Backus, who flipped the seat in 2018.