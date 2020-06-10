Nevada 2020 state primary election results: O’Neill, Loyd lead in Assembly District 40 race
District 40 Carson/Washoe – Republican
37 of 44 precincts – 84 percent
x-Philip O’Neill 3,535 – 58 percent
Day Williams 2,611 – 42 percent
Carson results: O’Neill 2,883; Williams 2,611
District 40 Carson/Washoe – Dems
27 of 44 precincts – 61 percent
Sena Loyd 2,090 – 48 percent
Sherrie Scaffidi 1,207 – 28 percent
Derek Morgan 1,065 – 24 percent
Carson results: Loyd 1,783; Scaffidi 1,207; Morgan 1,065
Supreme Court SeatB – Primary
1,141 of 1,984 precincts – 58 percent
Kristina Pickering (i) 151,282 – 58 percent
Esther Rodriguez 51,846 – 20 percent
TS Christensen 36,068 – 14 percent
None of these candidates 21,760 – 8 percent
Supreme Court SeatD – Primary
1,135 of 1,984 precincts – 57 percent
Douglas Herndon 120,921 – 47 percent
Ozzie Fumo 83,547 – 32 percent
Erv Nelson 28,936 – 11 percent
None of these candidates 26,545 – 10 percent
U.S. House District 1 Las Vegas Dem – Primary
138 of 312 precincts – 44 percent
x-Dina Titus (i) 14,518 – 86 percent
Anthony Thomas 1,369 – 8 percent
Allen Rheinhart 912 – 5 percent
U.S. House District 1 Las Vegas GOP – Primary
95 of 312 precincts – 30 percent
Joyce Bentley 2,752 – 38 percent
Josh Elliott 2,197 – 30 percent
Eddie Hamilton 1,193 – 16 percent
Citlaly Larios-Elias 1,113 – 15 percent
U.S. House District 2 North, Reno Dem – Primary
550 of 764 precincts – 72 percent
Patricia Ackerman 19,808 – 49 percent
Clint Koble 8,903 – 22 percent
Ed Cohen 5,561 – 14 percent
Rick Shepherd 2,676 – 7 percent
Reynaldo Hernandez 2,103 – 5 percent
Steve Schiffman 746 – 2 percent
Ian Luetkehans 265 – 1 percent
U.S. House District 2 North, Reno GOP – Primary
597 of 764 precincts – 78 percent
x-Mark Amodei (i) 48,893 – 81 percent
Joel Beck 8,627 – 14 percent
Jesse Hurley 2,634 – 4 percent
U.S. House District 3 South of Las Vegas Dem – Primary
219 of 428 precincts – 51 percent
x-Susie Lee (i) 22,135 – 83 percent
Dennis Sullivan 2,360 – 9 percent
Tiffany Watson 2,127 – 8 percent
U.S. House District 3 South of Las Vegas GOP – Primary
299 of 428 precincts – 70 percent
Dan Rodimer 9,934 – 43 percent
Dan Schwartz 7,446 – 33 percent
Mindy Robinson 3,059 – 13 percent
Brian Nadell 963 – 4 percent
Cory Newberry 922 – 4 percent
Victor Willert 515 – 2 percent
U.S. House District 4 Central Dem – Primary
234 of 479 precincts – 49 percent
x-Steven Horsford (i) 19,168 – 75 percent
Jennifer Eason 2,629 – 10 percent
Gabrielle D’Ayr 1,603 – 6 percent
Chris Colley 736 – 3 percent
George Brucato 690 – 3 percent
Gregory Kempton 669 – 3 percent
U.S. House District 4 Central GOP – Primary
263 of 479 precincts – 55 percent
Jim Marchant 8,321 – 34 percent
Sam Peters 7,354 – 30 percent
Lisa Sutton 3,303 – 13 percent
Rebecca Wood 1,587 – 6 percent
Charles Navarro 1,561 – 6 percent
Leo Blundo 1,308 – 5 percent
Rosalie Bingham 767 – 3 percent
Randi Reed 612 – 2 percent
X- means The Associated Press has called the race.
The Nevada Secretary of State is next scheduled to update vote totals on Thursday and will continue to count ballots for up to a week.
The Assocaited Press — Roberta Lange, a former Nevada Democratic Party chairwoman endorsed by former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, trailed a sitting assemblywoman in a hotly contested race for a Las Vegas-area Nevada state Senate seat.
Results published at 2:30 a.m. showed Lange trailing Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel 40% to 33%.
Long lines and extended wait times at the limited number of polling places open in Nevada delayed the initial publication of election results to early Wednesday morning.
In Nevada’s Republican primaries, sitting Assemblyman Chris Edwards is trailing Mesquite Councilwoman Annie Black in northeast Clark County’s Assembly District 19 by double digits. On the campaign trail, Black ran to Edwards’ right and accused him of being soft on tax increases, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Former Sparks Assemblywoman Jill Dickman defeated political newcomers in the GOP primary in Assembly District 31 after she was passed up for an endorsement by the Assembly Republican Caucus. Dickman will be granted her fourth chance to take on Sparks Democrat Skip Daly in November. The two candidates have run against each other in every general election since 2014.
Democrats won control of both chambers of Nevada’s legislature in 2016 and currently hold 13 out of 21 seats in the Senate and 29 out of 42 seats in the Assembly.
The next legislature is poised to address the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Nevada and redraw the state’s congressional and statehouse district boundaries. If Democrats hold their two-thirds supermajority in the state assembly and flip one seat to win a supermajority in the senate, they’ll have the power to pass new taxes without support from a single Republican lawmaker when the legislature convenes in 2021.
Ten state senate seats are up for election in November. In the three districts where Democrats and Republicans are closest in voter registration, each party’s sole candidate automatically advanced to the November election.
Democrats and Republicans will also compete for several Clark County swing assembly districts in November, where their registration numbers are separated by less than 5 percentage points. In Assembly District 2, where Republicans outnumber Democrats by 3 percentage points, party-backed real estate broker Heidi Kasama defeated four Republican primary opponents. In the Democratic contest, electrician Jennie Sherwood leads biologist Radhika Kunnel 34% to 30%.
In Assembly District 37, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by 1.5 percentage points, Andy Matthews leads the Republican field with 47% and appears poised for a November match-up against Democrat Shea Backus, who flipped the seat in 2018.