Nevada adds $20 million to grants for small business; application deadline Thursday

The state is pumping an additional $20 million into the grants program for small businesses like bars, arts groups and nonprofits.

The Pandemic Emergency Technical Support program was funded with $20 million and opened to applicants on Monday. It offered businesses grants up to $10,000 they don’t have to pay back.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Treasurer Zach Conine said the program has had a “tremendous response “ in just three days. As a result, they are putting another $20 million into the program but moving the deadline to apply to 5 p.m. Thursday so that applications can be sent to the applicants as soon as possible.

Sisolak said he was pleased with the response.

“I remain committed to ensuring the state help small businesses get the support they need and deserve at this time,” he said.

He was joined by Conine who said they are excited to help those who have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

“We are working to quickly approve and process applications to get money into the hands of Nevada small businesses as soon as possible,” he said.

The list of those eligible is disadvantaged businesses, bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries and wineries, arts and culture organizations and nonprofits.

The funding can be used for expenses including rent, inventory, payroll, utilities, personal protective equipment and the costs of retrofits.

The web address to apply for grants is: https://goed.nv.gov/pandemic-emergency-technical-support-pets-grant/