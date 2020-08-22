Nevada agriculture department seeks applications for federally funded grants

The Nevada Department of Agriculture is seeking applications to receive funding through the Agriculture Adaptability and Recovery Program.

The program was created by the CARES Act to relieve the stress that food and agriculture businesses face because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nevada’s agriculture businesses have not only implemented new procedures to keep their workers and the food supply safe but have also diversified their offerings in order to meet consumer needs during this time,” said department Director Jennifer Ott.

Individual businesses and producers can get up to $15,000. The list of those eligible include agriculture employers and producers, farmers markets and food hubs, USDA approved meat processing facilities, breweries, wineries and distilleries that use at least 51 percent Nevada grown product.

Applicants must be Nevada-based and in good standing with state licensing requirements.