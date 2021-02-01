Nevada Appeal to unveil new website

The Nevada Appeal will have a new website starting Tuesday.



On Tuesday, the Nevada News Group will unveil a new website for its publications.

The website transition for the Nevada Appeal, The Record-Courier, the Lahontan Valley News and Northern Nevada Business Weekly will take place starting at 9 a.m.

We hope that no issues arise during this transition, but we also know to expect the unexpected.

Our websites are expected to maintain functionality during the transition as a majority of the work takes place behind the scenes.

Once live, the websites will host the same features you have come to expect from: news, sports, obituaries, links to special sections, classifieds and the e-edition.

The change is website continues the Nevada News Group’s separation since the 2019 sale from Swift Communication.

Due to an abundance of spam comments received on our former websites, we have discontinued comments through Facebook. Comments are still allowed, but users must login. We expect to have issues with the login feature at first, thus we are keeping our stories free to read without an account.

We ask for patience as we work through expected issues with anything that is new. If you have feedback or an issue, please email websites@nevadanewsgroup.com.