Nevada Appeal website, mobile platform has new look

The Nevada Appeal website received a makeover today.

We’re still delivering all the local content you need, now in a completely redesigned site that’s even easier to read across all your devices. We’ve added new features we think you’ll like, with an improved user experience you won’t want to miss.

We’re redesigning our website from the ground up to deliver an exceptional experience to you, our readers. If you’re a fan of using your smartphone or tablet to read your Northern Nevada news, we think you’ll find our new site delivers you a browsing experience that’s better than ever before.

A mobile-first approach offers a clean, simple experience on your smartphone or tablet.

The simple navigation structure makes it easy to find more of the content you care about, like breaking news.

On mobile devices, an app-like menu at the bottom of every page offers quick access back to key site features like search and trending topics.

Improved advertising placements minimize disruption to your browsing experience while still offering local businesses powerful opportunities to get their message in front of an engaged local audience.

What hasn’t changed?

We’re still delivering the most local news content to you every day.

You’ll still find all of the content you’re used to on the new site — everything from news to sports and outdoors to obituaries to classifieds.

What’s next?

Our new website layout is extremely flexible so we can add more of the content and features you want in the future. As we learn more about what matters to you, we’ll continue to adjust the content we create and the way we deliver it.