Nevada appellate courts going virtual

Nevada’s Supreme and Intermediate Appellate Courts are going virtual until it’s safe to hold in-person hearings.

The court issued a statement Tuesday saying attorneys will appear from remote locations to make oral arguments before the court at the end of May and into June.

The Court of Appeals will start with oral arguments May 27 at 10 a.m. The Supreme Court will follow suit at 1:30 p.m. on June 1.

The statement said unless otherwise ordered in a specific case, there will be no in-person attendance at arguments by counsel, the parties or the public.

The appellate courts have routinely used video conferencing systems for meetings between Carson City and Las Vegas. These hearings will be livestreamed using the same system at https://nvcourts.gov/supreme so the public and others interested can watch and listen.