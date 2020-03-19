Nevada approved for Small Business Administration disaster loans

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that Nevada has been approved for Small Business Administration loans to small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those low-interest, federal loans will be available in all 17 of Nevada’s counties as well as neighboring counties in California, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Utah.

Sisolak thanked the SBA for recognizing that small businesses throughout Nevada need help paying fixed debts, meeting payroll and covering other bills that will continue to come during the next few weeks.

The interest rate for those businesses is just 3.75 percent and, for private nonprofit organizations, just 2.75 percent.

Those seeking loans can download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. They can also call the toll free number 800-659-2955.

The deadline for applying is Dec. 17.