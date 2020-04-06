Nevada Arts Council to share funding update from federal stimulus

Nevada arts and culture organizations and artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be receiving help from the federal stimulus package approved in Congress.

The Nevada Arts Council is conducting a statewide, “We are Listening Session” via ZOOM on Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. to provide an update and get feedback from arts organizations and artists on the impact they are experiencing.

Participants must register in advance of the session at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/vJUtdOyprDMuRErJtpC_EMyIjChpc2isgQ.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The stimulus package included $75 million in funding to be distributed through the National Endowment for the Arts. Part of the funding will go through the Nevada Arts Council and part will be distributed directly from the NEA.

“We are encouraging all Nevada arts and culture organizations and artists to fill out a survey from the Americans for the Arts that will give national and Nevada-specific data on the impact,” Tony Manfredi, executive director of the Nevada Arts Council, said in a news release.

The survey – and other COVID-19 related information – can be accessed through the Arts Council’s information page at http://nvculture.org/nevadaartscouncil/covid-19/

Like other state agencies, the Nevada Arts Council offices are closed, but personnel are working and responding as time allows. Questions can be answered by emailing Infonvartscouncil@nevadaculture.org.